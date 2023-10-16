PIC: Kiara Advani reacts to Deepika Padukone's fierce cop look in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again

Deepika Padukone is set to be seen in Rohit Shetty's one of the most anticipated films Singham Again. The first look of the actress as a fierce cop was released recently and it garnered a lot of praise and appreciation because of her bold look. Now, a while ago, Bollywood actress Kiara Advani took to her social media account and reacted to Padukone's first look as Shakti Shetty in the upcoming film. Meanwhile, Deepika reacted to Kiara's reaction as well.

Kiara Advani reacts to Deepika Padukone's look in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again

On October 16, Kiara Advani took to her Instagram Stories and reshared Deepika Padukone's post where the latter's first look as Shakti Shetty in the upcoming Singham Again was offered. Resharing Padukone's post, Advani wrote, "Woah (three fire emojis) @deepikapadukone."

On the other hand, the Jawan star reshared Kiara's reaction and wrote, "Muah @kiaraadvani." Take a look:

Speaking about Deepika Padukone's first look, on October 15, dropped her look from Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. In the picture, she can be seen wearing a cop uniform. She held a bad guy and pointed a gun at his mouth. The second picture offered a closeup of the actress's intense look. Sharing the pictures, Deepika captioned it, "Introducing…Shakti Shetty! #SinghamAgain."

The cast of the film Singham Again also features Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, among others.

