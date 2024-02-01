PIC: Kriti Kharbanda glows as she makes first appearance post roka with Pulkit Samrat

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat have been in a relationship for a while. Fans admire their chemistry, and they consistently share affectionate posts, setting examples for other couples. Recently, the lovebirds got engaged and the pictures from their roka ceremony went viral. Now, the actress is spotted after her roka ceremony.Â

Kriti Kharbanda spotted after her roka ceremony

Today, on January 1, popular Bollywood actress Kriti Kharbanda made her first appearance after her roka ceremony with her long time boyfriend-actor Pulkit Samrat. The actress donned a beige colored top paired with blue jeans and heels and carried a black colored hand bag. The actress exuded glow as she was spotted in the city.

About Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat's roka ceremonyÂ

An Instagram account named Ria Luthra posted several photos of Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat enjoying themselves with friends. Kriti appeared stunning in a royal blue Anarkali dress with a golden border, paired with a peach-colored netted dupatta. She wore her hair loose and accessorized with golden mojris. Pulkit, on the other hand, looked handsome in a white kurta with black floral prints.

The couple appeared very happy in the photos, with Pulkit embracing Kriti in each of them. The first picture shows the couple posing with their friends and family. In the next photo, we get a closer look at their rings. The final picture once again features the couple happily posing with their friends and family, all wearing smiles. While the couple hasn't officially announced a Roka ceremony, the photos strongly suggest that they are preparing to tie the knot soon.

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samratâ€™s work front

In his recent work, Pulkit starred in the third installment of the Fukrey series. Fukrey 3 boasted a strong cast, which included Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Richa Chadha, and Pankaj Tripathi.

Kriti Kharbanda is preparing for a neo-noir comic tragedy called Risky Romeo, directed by Abir Sengupta. In this movie, she stars alongside Sunny Singh. Her last appearance was in the romantic comedy 14 Phere, where she acted alongside Vikrant Massey. Directed by Devanshu Kumar, the film premiered on July 23, 2021, on ZEE5.

