PIC: Kriti Sanon enjoys day out with ‘haseen dilrubas’ Taapsee Pannu and Kanika Dhillon; pens ‘What a Do Patti’

Kriti Sanon and Taapsee Pannu are two acclaimed Indian actors who have proved their acting prowess despite coming from non-filmy backgrounds. While the two contemporaries are often pitched against each other for acting roles, one thing that keeps them close is friendship.

A couple of hours ago, the two divas met with each other and enjoyed a lovely evening in the city. Check it out!

Kriti Sanon and Taapsee Pannu spent an evening together

Indian actresses Kriti Sanon and Taapsee Pannu aren’t often spotted partying together or even attending public events. However, they do share a beautiful and respectful bond with each other. This is probably why the two actors went out together on the evening of June 26.

Taking to her Instagram stories, author and producer Kanika Dhillon, who is a common friend of the two actors, shared a picture with Kriti and Taapsee. For the casual evening, the National Award-winning actress came wearing a pair of blue denims and a white top.

As for the Dunki star, Taapsee sported a white shirt with a plain blue top. She was later spotted at the special screening of Tahira Kashyap’s OTT movie Sharmajee Ki Beti. Sharing the image, Kanika penned, “Here is to my 2024 ki Kathha! With my haseen dilrubas- what a do patti. All the best to us!”

Advertisement

Take a look:

Kriti Sanon’s work front

Kriti Sanon might have dreamt of becoming an actor but before stepping into the acting realm, she pursued a degree in engineering. Since she wasn’t thoroughly enjoying her profession, she took to modeling owing to her height and great physique.

In 2014, she got her first Telugu and Hindi movie. Since then, she has worked on several hits like Dilwale, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi, Shehzada, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, and Crew. She is currently filming her upcoming project Do Patti.

Taapsee Pannu’s work front

As for Taapsee Pannu, she debuted in Bollywood with the 2013 movie Chashme Baddoor. Her filmography boasts of movies like Baby, Pink, Naam Shabana, Thappad, Badla, Haseen Dillruba, and Dunki.

She has a couple of interesting movies lined up namely Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?, Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba, and Khel Khel Mein.

ALSO READ: Taapsee Pannu says her wedding with Mathias Boe wasn’t a ‘secret’ but ‘private event’: ‘Didn’t think about issuing a press release’