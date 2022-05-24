PIC: Malaika Arora flaunts her curves in an animal print monokini; Calls herself a ‘beach baby’

Malaika Arora is one of the Bollywood stars that never misses an opportunity to take over social media with her stunning photos. The Chhaiyya Chhaiyaa star is often seen sharing photos from her vacation, shooting, and sometimes she also shares a sneak peek of her style statements which are a treat to the fans. Speaking of which, just a few hours ago, Malaika shared a spectacular photo on the ‘gram.

The actress shared a picture collage that features photos of her from the beach. In it, she is seen snorkeling, while, in another, the actress can be seen running towards the beach. In another one, Malaika makes a heart with her fingers as she takes scuba dives. "Am a #beachbaby," Malaika captioned the post. She is seen donning an animal print monokini as she enjoys her time on the beach. Soon after, many fans and followers dropped immense love in the comments section. Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra dropped red heart and fire emojis on Malaika's post.

Check out Malaika Arora's post:

A few days back, there were several media reports stating that Malaika and her boyfriend-actor Arjun Kapoor will be tying the knot and it will reportedly be a winter wedding this year in Mumbai, which will be attended by their close family and friends. Later, amid the wedding rumours, Arjun shared a rather cryptic message on his social media and wrote on Instagram Stories, “Love how everyone seems to know more about my life than I do.”

On the work front, the actress was last seen as one of the judges in the dance reality show India's Best Dancer, alongside choreographers Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur. Reportedly, Malaika and Arjun will be gracing the seventh season of Karan Johar's popular chat show, Koffee with Karan. However, an official confirmation is yet to be made.

