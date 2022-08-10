PIC: Malaika Arora 'totally loves' Alia Bhatt's Darlings; Hails Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma's performance

Alia Bhatt’s maiden production under her production house Eternal Sunshine Productions, Darlings, was recently released on Netflix. The dark comedy film also featured Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, and Roshan Matthew. It follows Alia's role Badrunissa "Badru" Ansari Shaikh as she gets revenge on her husband Hamza, played by Vijay Varma, after suffering domestic violence for years. However, when his rage goes too far, she and her mum, essayed by Shamshunissa "Shamshu" Ansari, seek revenge. Darlings, co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, was released on Netflix on Friday, August 5.

Now, Malaika Arora reviewed Alia Bhatt's Darlings and took to her Instagram story, she shared the film's poster. "I totally lovessss. Wat brilliant performances @aliabhatt @shefalishahofficial @itsvijayvarma." The film score is composed and produced by Prashant Pillai, while the soundtrack is written by Vishal Bhardwaj and Mellow D with lyrics by Gulzar and the latter. Earlier, talking to NDTV, Alia revealed that Darlings will always be special for her. "It was a very very unique story and it just naturally happened where I was like when I want to act in it I also want to produce it. So first came Darlings and then came my production Eternal Sunshine. So Darlings will always be very very special to me because of that," she added.

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla's review of Darlings said, "There is probably nothing that Alia Bhatt can’t play onscreen, and she has proved that time and again with her screen outings. The audience will get to see two very different personalities of her character in the first and the second half of the film, both exceptionally performed by Alia. Vijay Varma has played his part so well, that after a point one forgets the actor and only looks at the character. Roshan Mathew as Zulfi is the true surprise element of the film, however, for me the real star of Darlings is Shefali Shah." The film is directed by Jasmeet K. Reen, in her directorial debut.

