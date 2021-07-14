PIC: Masaba Gupta misses her childhood; Mom Neena Gupta has THIS to say

Masaba Gupta is missing the life when she ‘didn’t have back pain’; drops an adorable childhood picture. Scroll below to see.

Bollywood actress Neena Gupta’s daughter Masaba Gupta shared an adorable picture from her childhood collection on the photo-sharing application. The fashion designer listed the numerous things she misses about being a toddler. Taking to Instagram, the fashion designer posted a picture of herself as a child in a tiny frock. “Missing this life when I didn’t have back pain,didn’t know what intermittent fasting was & it was totally OK to flash your underwear,” wrote Masaba. The mother-daughter duo often engages in an exchange of comments on social media.

As soon as Masaba posted her adorable childhood picture, scores of fans and followers swamped her comment section. In no time, the post also garnered mother Neena Gupta’s attention. “Kahan hai vo ladki (Where is that girl),” wrote Neena. The 32-year-old fashion designer was quick to respond to her mother's comment and said that the girl Neena Gupta is looking for is “busy in entrepreneurship”. Masaba wrote, “Entrepreneurship' mein busy hai (she is busy in entrepreneurship)”. Her followers also commented on the post. “Wow wow u were so cute in ur childhood”, “Omgggg you look so cuteeee”, “Miss it too” were among a few comments.

Masaba and Neena Gupta both appeared together in the OTT release ‘Masaba Masaba’ series. The season 1 was based on the life of the ace designer. The show was received well by the audience, and in March this year Neena Gupta had announced its season 2. “We are back to share a little slice of our crazy but fun lives with you. Masaba Masaba Season 2 is streaming soon on @netflix_in,” Neena Gupta had written on Instagram.

