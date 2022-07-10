PIC: Mira Kapoor shares a glimpse of her makeup; Shahid Kapoor jokes 'she didn’t even wait to leave bathroom'

Mira Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor have been on a vacation spree these days and they are making the most of their time together. After having a blast in the Swiss Alps and Italy, the couple jetted off to London to spend the sunny summers. They keep sharing photos and videos on social media and draw our attention every single time. In fact, Mira who is an avid social media user has been sharing glimpses of her fun-filled vacation.

A few hours back, the star wife took to her Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of her makeup. Dropping the picture, she captioned it: "#nofilter makeup by me switched up products after years and I’m loving them! Let me know what you guys think." While Mira's fans couldn't stop admiring her beauty, it was Shahid Kapoor's comment on her post that stole the attention as he wrote: "She so happy she didn’t even wait to leave the bathroom," adding a laughing face emoji.

Check out Mira Kapoor's PIC:

Earlier this week, Shahid and Mira celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary in style. Mira wished her husband and shared a photo with him and penned a sweet caption, that read: "The love of my life. Happy 7 baby. I love you beyond the itch and back @shahidkapoor." On the other hand, Shahid also wished his wifey and wrote along with their photo, "7 down baby. Happy anni you made it through 7 hard long years. You a survivor. You a LEGEND .."



On the professional front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri’s film, Jersey alongside Mrunal Thakur. Next, he will be seen in Farzi, which marks her OTT debut which is helmed by Raj and DK and will also feature South superstar Vijay Sethupathi, and Raashii Khanna. He has also collaborated with the director Ali Abbas Zafar for an action-entertainer film.

ALSO READ: Mira Rajput and Misha twin in white as they enjoy a sunny day on their London vacation; PICS