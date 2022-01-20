PIC: Mira Rajput asks hubby Shahid Kapoor for a movie date; Check out his hilarious response

Are you all craving to go to the theatre for a movie date? Well, we sure are! But guess what, the ‘new normal’ has made the option of a night-in movie date in the comfort of your home so much more appealing. Do you need inspiration? Take it from the Rajput-Kapoor household. Recently, Mira Rajput cutely asked her hubby Shahid Kapoor for a movie night on her Instagram stories. Of course, Shahid couldn’t pass up the amazing offer but added a very interesting remark with it.

In the Instagram story that Mira put up on her Instagram, we could see their giant TV with a movie on. Along with it, she asked Shahid on a movie date saying, ‘Okay Shahid. Movie night?’ Well, Mira’s question evoked a response from Shahid but for a different reason. Shahid reposted Mira’s story on his Instagram handle and cutely accepted her offer saying, ‘OK Mira. But this film is yet to release.’ Hmm, did we just get a sneak peek of Shahid’s highly-anticipated upcoming flick Jersey? Well, Jersey or not, we sure are big fans of their cute banter.

Check Shahid’s response HERE:

Meanwhile, apart from Jersey, Shahid accidentally disclosed the look of his next project with Ali Abbas Zafar on his Instagram handle on Monday. "Well Done," the filmmaker remarked pleasantly in response to Shahid’s post. The movie is an adaptation of a French film called Nuit Blanche. It seems Shahid is set to have a busy 2022 as he also has a web series by Raj & DK in the pipeline.

