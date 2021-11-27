PIC: Mira Rajput can't stop crushing over Shahid Kapoor, says 'having this for dessert'

Shahid Kapoor and his chocolate boy looks were quite popular amongst all his female fans. This heartthrob stole millions of hearts and ruled them, in fact, he continues to rule them even today. But, unfortunately for many, he now has a queen of his heart, his wife Mira Rajput. She is quite active on social media and always shares pictures and videos from her life. Today she took to photo-sharing app and shared a picture of the actor looking dapper and we bet you would not be able to take your eyes off him just like the star wife.

In the Instagram story that Mira Rajput posted, we can see a picture of Shahid Kapoor looking amazing. He is looking away from the camera and his bearded look will undoubtedly steal your heart. The actor is wearing black sunglasses and seems to be in the middle of speaking something. We can also see a water body behind him. On this picture, Mira wrote, “Having this for dessert”.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, recently, Mira turned into a cheerleader for Shahid as the trailer of his upcoming film, Jersey, came out. The star wife shared the same on her social media handle and supported Shahid. The film has been one of the most anticipated ones and well, fans of Shahid had been waiting to see him on the big screen after Kabir Singh.

Talking about Jersey, it is a Hindi remake of a Telugu film with the same name. The original stars Nani and the Hindi remake has Shahid along with Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. The film is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and backed by Aman Gill, Allu Aravind. It is all set to release on December 31, 2021.

