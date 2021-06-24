PIC: Mira Rajput dons a tie-dye dress & poses elegantly, dubs her look as 'Jane Austen' going for 'Holi Ball'

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput took to social media to share a stunning click while posing in a pretty red and white dress. However, the comparison she made with Jane Austen and Holi Bash in connection to her look, left netizens in splits.

Thursday began with a treat for 's wife Mira Rajput's followers as she went ahead and gave them a glimpse of her elegant look in a pretty dress. The gorgeous star wife shared a photo in which she is seen clad in a red and white tie-dye dress. As she posed elegantly, Mira managed to give off retro vibes. Her hair was neatly pulled up in a ponytail while she is seen sitting near a pile of vibrant cushions. Without looking at the camera, Mira managed to leave netizens in awe of her elegant look.

Sharing the photo on her Instagram handle, Mira expressed her hilarious thoughts regarding the same. She wrote, "Jane Austen goes for a Holi Ball #friendsandfrivolity." As soon as Mira dropped the photo, fans began dropping comments on it. A fan wrote, "You are gorgeous Mira." Another user expressed, "Looks so beautiful." A follower wrote, "Gorgeous Mira." The star wife often sets the internet ablaze with her stylish looks and her followers love her sartorial choices.

Over the past few days, Mira has been quite active on social media and her recent photo with 'dream team' including Shahid and Ishaan Khatter almost broke the internet. The star wife recently gave fans a glimpse of her daughter Misha Kapoor and rejoiced as the little one was growing up. The star wife expressed how happy she was to see her daughter growing up and she was all set to share her things with her 'little missy.' Amid the ongoing pandemic, Mira has been ensuring that she shares life updates on her social media handle with her followers.

