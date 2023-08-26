Mira Rajput drops cute, unseen photo of daughter Misha as she turns 7, pens heartfelt note, Take a LOOK

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s first-born, whom they welcomed into this beautiful world in 2016, Misha Kapoor, has turned a year wiser and cuter. Shahid and Mira’s adorable princess, Misha is celebrating her seventh birthday today. To mark their princess's special day, Misha’s loving mother Mira has dropped a delightful birthday post dedicating her darling daughter, which is melting many hearts online.

Mira Rajput wishes Misha on her birthday with a heartfelt post

On Saturday, Mira Rajput took to Instagram and treated her fans and followers with a cute photo and unseen of Misha. In the photo, little Misha can be seen playing in a park. Misha can be seen wearing a white puffer hoodie and a light yellow jacket. While sharing the adorable photo of Misha, Mira penned a heartfelt note as she extended a heartfelt birthday wish for her, Misha wrote, “My darling baby, you’ve turned a heavenly Seven! Gliding and smiling, climbing and shining, nothing compares to your sunshine ☀️❤️💕😘 Time flies, and may you continue to soar baby girl! Happy Birthday my Misha ❤️”

Fans react to Mira Rajput’s post about Misha

Mira’s delightful birthday post for her baby girl is making her fans and social media followers go ‘aww!’ Her comments section is flooded with birthday wishes for Misha. Reacting to Misha’s latest Instagram post, a fan commented, “Still can't believe she is 7 now ... Growing too fast 😬”. “Gosh. She looks just like mini u. ❤️,” commented another fan. “I thought it's your childhood pic @mira.kapoor gosh such striking similarity!”

For the unversed, Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor tied the knot in 2015. The couple have two children. Apart from their daughter, Misha, whose name is a combination of their names, Mira and Shahid also have a son named Zain. Shahid and Mira had an arranged marriage. Reportedly, Shahid liked Mira from their first meeting, however, it took six months for Mira to say yes to marriage. Shahid was 34 and Mira was 20 when they tied the knot. While Shahid Kapoor is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood, Mira, who hails from Delhi has become a popular social media star.

