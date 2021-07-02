PIC: Mira Rajput flaunts her post workout glow; Asks fans ‘Did you stretch’?

In her latest Instagram post, Mira Rajput showed off her 'Sohfit glow' post-workout. Check out her post below.

Mira Rajput Kapoor diligently updates her social media with interesting posts from her personal life. She enjoys a massive following on Instagram. Mira is one of the fittest star wives. On Friday, ’s wife Mira Rajput dropped a fresh snap and flaunted her post-workout glow. Mira looked drop-dead gorgeous in her new picture. “It’s the Sohfit Glow,” she wrote along with the post as she took up the Sohfit 21 days challenge. The celebrity wife also shared a mirror selfie on her Instagram story from her workout session. She also dropped a question for her followers. “Did you stretch”? Mira asked.

Her post grabbed Sophie Choudry’s attention. She dropped fire emojis on Mira's picture. One of her followers also wrote, “Cute”. Many others bombarded her comment section with fire and heart emoticons. Mira often entertains her followers with regular posts. In her previous post, she dropped a picture of her new hairdo. Her experiment with hair colour went quite well. She wrote, “Refresh with my f(h)airy godmother @nidapatel”. Ishaan Khatter took a funny dig on her post and said, “How can you miss the opportunity to caption hairy godmother”.

Take a look:

A few days ago, on International Yoga Day, Mira shared a video of herself doing yoga and wrote, “You don't need to be a Yogi to do Yoga! Bring your mat and some motivation and let's get flowing.”

Mira Rajput is married to Shahid Kapoor and the couple tied knots in the year 2015. They are much-loved couples of the tinsel town. The couple is parents to two kids--Misha and Zain.

