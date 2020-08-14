PIC: Mira Rajput gives 'chill vibes' ahead of the weekend and leaves fans mesmerised with her radiant skin

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput is quite the fashionista and everytime she uploads a photo, fans love it. Once again, Mira walked into the weekend with ‘chill vibes’ and shared a selfie that is bound to leave you mesmerised.

If there is one star couple that never ceases to leave fans in awe of their looks and chemistry, it is and Mira Rajput. Every time the couple steps out together, they make heads turn. Mira too is known for her uber chic style and each time, she is seen on the red carpet, she manages to slay like a boss. Be it ethnic or western wear, Mira surely manages to steal the show with her style. Amid the lockdown, the gorgeous star wife has been sharing her family’s lockdown shenanigans on social media.

However, the weekend began on a ‘chill’ note for Mira as she took to Instagram to drop a cool selfie. The gorgeous star wife could be seen flaunting her ‘chill vibes’ as she clicked a selfie and shared it on her social media handle. In the photo, Mira could be seen laying her head on a couch in a laid back mood and posing for a selfie. She is seen clad in a printed blue and white outfit with her hair left loose.

With minimal makeup, Mira looked every bit of gorgeous in the selfie. However, besides her chilled out vibes and cool selfie, it was her radiant and glowing skin that stole the show. She captioned the photo as, “Chill vibes,” with a blue heart.

Take a look at Mira Rajput’s selfie:

Meanwhile, recently, when Shahid Kapoor’s film Haider was featured among the top 10 Hamlets in the world, Mira took to social media to express her elation. She shared photos of Shahid from Haider and rejoiced over the news. Apart from this, amid the lockdown, several times, Mira has given fans a glimpse of how she, Shahid and their kids, Misha and Zain are spending time at home. She even shared a glimpse of the pasta that Shahid made for her on social media. Apart from it, Mira often shares her daughter Misha’s artwork on her social media handle.

