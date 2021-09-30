PIC: Mira Rajput looks stunning in an all black outfit; Ishaan Khatter & Kiara Advani love her panache

’s wife Mira Rajput has been quite active on social media and is one of the most talked about star wives in the tinselvile. The lady might be away from the camera but she does enjoy a massive fan following and ace the art of keeping her fans intrigued with her social media posts. Not just her fashion statement but her panache is unmissable as well. Keeping up with this trajectory, Mira’s recent Instagram post is once again making the headlines.

The lady has shared a monochromatic pic of herself dressed in an all black dress. She had her make up game on point and her wavy tresses were adding charm to the click. While Mira was nailing it with her panache, she had captioned the image as “Bare necessities”. The pic went on to garner a massive love from the netizens. In fact, Mira’s brother in law Ishaan Khatter and dear friend Kiara Advani were also all heart for the pic.

Take a look at Mira Rajput’s pic:

Meanwhile, Mira has also been treating her fans with beautiful glimpses of her happy moments with Shahid Kapoor and her kids Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor. She had recently won hearts as she shared a video of herself playing piano and it definitely came as a surprise to her followers. She wrote, “Did you know I play the piano? Well I did.. till my Trinity Grade 3 exams. I was able to play a song by hearing it when I was 3! Now I think I'm going to resume my lessons. This is one of the pieces I remember.”