PIC: Mira Rajput is one stunning mom as she slays in a waistcoat and 'learns to be a grown up'

’s wife, Mira Rajput, is a stunner when it comes to her fashion game. The star-wife enjoys a massive fan following on her social media account and makes sure to keep her followers hooked to her page with her gorgeous pictures. Mira yet again took to her Instagram to post a picture of her wearing a waistcoat and looking glam as always.

Looking at Mira Rajput, it would be difficult for anyone to tell that she is the mommy of two little kids. In her latest Instagram picture, too, she is giving pure mommy goals as she looks flawless in a beige waistcoat. Staring straight into the camera, Mira held her hair in style and posed for the picture. Even though she sported a minimalistic makeup look, Shahid Kapoor’s wife looked pretty. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “I have a 5 year old and I’m still learning to be the grown-up here.”

Take a look:

The moment Mira Rajput shared her picture, netizens went gaga over how stunning she looked. From calling her gorgeous to pretty to dropping heart, fire and love-struck emojis, fans showered the comments section with loads of love.

These days Mira keeps her followers motivated with her Yoga and workout videos. She never fails to shell out the motivation for everyone who follows her on social media via her workout posts. The star wife recently left netizens in awe of her workout video, showcasing her journey to being a fit mom to Zain and Misha. From nailing her skipping sessions to a yoga workout, Mira is seen shelling out the right kind of motivation to stay fit.

