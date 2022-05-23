PIC: Mira Rajput says 'Hello' as she dons an alluring red dress, fans ask 'How are you?'

Mira Rajput is quite the social media bee. Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput might not be from showbiz. Yet, that has not kept her away from the limelight. The young mommy of two is quite popular, and she likes to keep an active presence on social media. Every now and then, she treats her many followers and fans to glimpses of her life: be it her goofy and romantic moments with Shahid, her adorable times with kids Misha and Zain, or her gorgeous photoshoots and videos from vacations. Keeping up with this trajectory, a few moments back, Mira yet again posted a new picture on her Instagram space.

Some time back, Mira took to the photo-and-video sharing application and posted a new picture. She looked quite alluring as she donned a beautiful red dress. She stood with her back to the mirror and her face to the camera as she posed for the picture. Her hair was left open and her makeup looked absolutely flawless. She flashed a charming smile for the photo. As she posted the picture, she captioned it with a sweet and simple ‘Hello’.

In no time, fans and followers flooded Mira’s post with likes and comments. One fan asked, “How are you (red heart emoji),” while another fan commented, “Beautiful ! (red heart emojis).” Still another user wrote, “Wow (red hearts emoji).”

Recently, Mira went on a girls trip to Dubai with her college friends. She posted a stunning picture in a green jumpsuit as she summed up her experience in the caption. Mira wrote,“Checking out from Dubai. This trip has been recharging for me; spending time with my close friends and catching up on everything since, reliving old times (literally - @sejalkkumar let’s make a list of everything you thought you lost but found again), visiting some stunning landmarks and eating exceptional food. Between being in the air and snuggled together in our bathrobes, we were still just the three girls who met each other on the first day of college. To MANY more girls trips, and laughing till we can’t stay awake anymore! @sejalkkumar @suhavini #SMS.”

