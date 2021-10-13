PIC: Mira Rajput shows off ‘flattering’ tan in a scintillating outfit

Mira Rajput is one of the most active celebrities on Instagram. She often posts pictures and videos from her personal as well as professional life with the fans. Recently Mira along with Shahid Kapoor and the kids was spotted at the airport by the members of the paparazzi. They all wore a mask. Shahid and Mira were holding their kids tight. Recently, Mira had shared a picture with her son and asked him to stick around his father and leave her. Mira opted for causals with cream color T-shirt paired with grey colors ripped jeans.

Mira Rajput recently took to Instagram and shared a lovely mirror selfie in a scintillating outfit. Mira wrote in the caption, “till the tan is flattering”. Previously Mira had also shared another mirror selfie. as she posed in a gorgeous look. In the photo, Shahid's wife Mira was seen clad in a one-shoulder shiny top with blue denim jeans and black footwear. With it, Mira accessorized her look with a stylish belt bag from YSL and a dangling pair of earrings. Her hair was left open and makeup was kept glam to add another level of charm to her look.



Mira had written in the caption, “Trends// I never thought I’d fall prey to them let alone all at once: Mirror selfie, belt bag, and logos. Not my cup of tea but then again I enjoy coffee." Recently Mira had shared a picture of her under-construction home. The photo of her and Shahid standing on the staircase and discussing the details of their new house had left netizens excited for the couple.

