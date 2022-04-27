PIC: Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor is 'back on set', has a request for brother Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor

After being MIA from social media for some time, Sonam Kapoor is back to being active on it. The soon-to-be-mommy often treats her fans and followers to her pictures and videos, while giving them little sneak-peeks of her life. The actress is currently enjoying the second trimester of her pregnancy. While she gears up for the next phase of her life, the actress is also back at work. Some time back, Sonam took to her Instagram space and shared a picture from the set. Moreover, she also wrote down a request she has for her brother Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor.

Taking to the story feature of Instagram, Sonam shared a picture where she can be seen sitting at the set of a shoot. Her make up was perfectly done, while her hair was kept open and not yet completely styled. She was seen donning a colourful kaftan. Sharing this picture, she wrote, “Back on set”.

Apart from this photo, Sonam shared another post featuring her brother and actor Harsh Varrdhan. The picture featured Harsh in one of the scenes from his movie Bhavesh Joshi. Sharing this, Sonam made a request to Harsh, which read, “@harshvarrdhankapoor please cut your hair again. So handsome like this.”

Take a look at Sonam Kapoor’s stories:

Recently, in an interview with India Today.in, Harsh expressed that people should allow Sonam and Anand Ahuja some privacy to enjoy their pregnancy as it’s a very intimate and personal experience for the actress and her husband.

Further, he added that he thinks it's 'nice' that everybody wants to know about his sister Sonam because she is a 'big personality. He also believes that they should be given some space during this time.

