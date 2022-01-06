PIC: Mommy Neha Dhupia's cute and cozy pic with her tiny tot will make you go aww; Check it here

Mommy Neha Dhupia is all about her kids and we absolutely love it. Be it Mehr or her newborn boy, Neha is always excited about posting about her kids on Instagram and documenting their childhood digitally. Neha Dhupia, her hubby Angad Bedi and the kids along with their close friends and family celebrated the New Year vacation in Goa and Neha, being the sweetheart she is, gave her fans numerous sneak peeks from her wholesome trip. Now, she uploaded a super adorable picture with her baby boy and we have to say this, Neha’s account has to be one of the cutest and most wholesome celebrity Insta accounts.

Coming to the picture, Neha uploaded a cute selfie of her along with her son. Even while fulfilling her mommy duties, the ‘Chup Chup Ke’ actress looked quite gorgeous and smart. Her hair was left open and she wore a pair of tinted sunglasses that increased her coolness quotient. She had her baby boy resting on her chest in the baby carrier bag. We could get a sneak peek of the baby’s tiny head as he slept on his mum. The picture was just too cute and the only right word to describe it is ‘aww’dorable!

Check the story HERE

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi welcomed their daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi in November 2018. Three years later, the couple brought home their second child, this time a boy, in November 2021.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Neha Dhupia was most recently seen in the film Sanak. She will next star in 'A Thursday'.

Also Read: Neha Dhupia on criminalisation of clicking pictures of breastfeeding mothers: This is such a big win