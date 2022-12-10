PIC: Mouni Roy- Suraj Nambiar enjoy FIFA World Cup match with rumoured couple Manushi Chhillar-Nikhil Kamath

A few days ago, model-turned-actress Manushi Chhillar hit the headlines for her rumoured relationship with Nikhil Kamath. A report in Hindustan Times claimed that Manushi is no longer single, and that she is in a relationship with Bengaluru-based businessman Nikhil Kamath. While there has been no confirmation regarding this from the actress’ side, she was recently spotted enjoying the FIFA World Cup match with him. Mouni Roy and her husband Suraj Nambiar are also in Qatar enjoying the FIFA World Cup games, and Mouni posted a picture with rumoured couple Manushi and Nikhil.

On Friday, Lionel Messi's Argentina locked horns with Virgil Van Dijk's Netherlands at the FIFA World Cup. Mouni Roy and her husband Suraj Nambiar attended the match, and the actress shared a number of videos and photos from the quarter-final match on her Instagram stories. One of the pictures, however, garnered the most attention. It featured Mouni, Suraj, along with former Miss World Manushi Chhillar and her rumoured boyfriend Nikhil Kamath. Sharing the picture, Mouni showed her support for the Lionel Messi-led team and wrote, “Vamosssss Argentina (Let’s go Argentina)."

The picture shows Mouni and Suraj wearing Argentina jerseys, while Manushi looked stunning in a white jumpsuit. Nikhil can be seen in a black t-shirt and jeans. Check out the picture below.