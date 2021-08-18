PIC: Mountaineer climbs Kilimanjaro for Sonu Sood; Actor goes wowww

A cyclist and a mountaineer, Uma Singh reportedly climbed Africa's tallest peak Mount Kilimanjaro and dedicated his victory to Sonu Sood. After reaching the top, the mountaineer unveiled a poster of Sood which read, “The real hero of India”.

Uma Singh took to his Twitter handle and shared a video. Along with the video he wrote, “15th Aug.I was on top of Africa continent's highest mountain Mt. Kilimanjaro with a bicycle. To salute the man who is already on top This victory is dedicated to the only real superhero @SonuSood sir Thank you sir for always being an inspiration. Thanks @Sadhu_Baijnath for support.” Uma climbed the peak on a cycle. Actor Sonu Sood has won praises for his philanthropic mission ever since the pandemic hit India. To appreciate his efforts, Uma took the step and dedicated his victory to Dabangg star. Soon Sonu noticed the post and was touched by the mountaineer's gesture. The actor took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “Wowwwww. Now I can say that I have been to Mt. Kilimanjaro. So proud Uma.”

Take a look:

Wowwwww.

Now I can say that I have been to Mt. Kilimanjaro

So proud Uma https://t.co/W6qmJthbwn — sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 17, 2021

Sonu has proved to be the real-life hero for many by helping people in need and selflessly protecting them from the pandemic. From helping migrants to reach home to providing oxygen plants in times of need, Sonu Sood has constantly been making the headlines for showing humanity. Recently, on Sood’s birthday, his fans gathered at his residence and wished the star all the good health and luck.

Meanwhile, on the work front the actor will be seen next in the Hindi historical drama 'Prithviraj'.

