PIC: Mrunal Thakur makes heads turn in pink; Don't miss Jersey co star Shahid Kapoor's cute comment

When in doubt, always opt for pink! Staying true to this motto, the gorgeous Mrunal Thakur recently posted a super adorable picture in a bright pink dress, looking absolutely beautiful. Mrunal has an amazing sense of fashion and her numerous killer outfits are a testament to that. Just a while back she was seen with Shahid Kapoor in super stylish twinning outfits for their upcoming movie, Jersey’s promotions. Speaking of Shahid, the actor couldn’t resist himself and left a lovey-dovey comment on Mrunal’s new post. Someone’s following their on-screen husband duties quite diligently!

In the pics shared by Mrunal, she looked adorable in her short pink dress with puffed sleeves. She paired the look with black pointy heels and honestly, it was a killer combination. The first pic gave full Bollywood vibes with Mrunal’s dress flowing and her face sporting a gorgeous full-blown smile. She captioned the post, "Outta here!” However, what caught our attention was her Jersey co-star Shahid’s comment. The ‘Jab We Met’ actor cutely commented ‘Vidyaaaaa’. Vidya is the name of Mrunal’s character in Jersey. Mrunal, being in character, commented ‘jiiii’. Well, the sweetest on-screen couple award definitely goes to this cute duo! Even fans were quite amused and had a lot to say about this interesting exchange. While one fan hilariously commented ‘onscreen hubby is concerned’; another wrote ‘your vidyaaaa’ with a heart, complimenting the onscreen couple.

Check Mrunal's post here:



Jersey, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, stars Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur as protagonists and is set to make its theatrical release on 31st December.

