PIC: Mumtaz turns hairstylist for Anju Mahendroo; Fans shower love on the veteran actresses

Mumtaz is one of the most loved and gorgeous actresses of her time. Be it her looks or her smile, she would make her fans go gaga about her and fans loved to see her on the silver screen. Well, she might be away from the limelight these days but that does not stop her from being active on social media. It looks like the veteran actress spent some quality time along with her friend Anju Mahendroo who took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of them.

In the picture, we can see Anju Mahendroo sitting on a chair and posing stylishly for the picture. Mumtaz stood behind her and looked lovely as always. She wore a blue denim shirt and could be seen doing Anju’s hair. Both the veteran actresses looked lovely in the picture. Sharing this picture Anju wrote, “My new Hair stylist” with three heart signs. Fans showered love on both the actresses. One of them wrote, ‘how beautiful you both look’ another wrote, ‘2 cuties’.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, recently Mumtaz’s daughter, Tanya Madhvani brought her mom on Instagram live where her fans were more than delighted to see her. The fans bombarded the veteran actress with their questions as soon as they caught hold of her online. One of the questions that came to light quite a lot of times was whether Mumtaz will grace the world of Bollywood again with her amazing acting skills. Pondering on it, she said that she didn’t know.

