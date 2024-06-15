PIC: Navya Nanda chilling with brother Agastya in latest Instagram post has all our hearts

Navya Naveli Nanda often grabs headlines for her appearance at parties, her entrepreneurship journey, dating rumors, and her show, What The Hell Navya.

Born to Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda, Navya shares a cordial relationship with her brother, actor Agastya Nanda, and her Instagram handle says it all.

Navya Naveli shares new picture with Agastya Nanda

On June 14, Navya Nanda took to Instagram to share a new picture with her brother, Agastya Nanda. In her Instagram story, the 26-year-old entrepreneur can be seen chilling with Agastya.

They both look happy in the photo. Their adorable moment in this picture speaks volumes about their siblings' bond.

Navya Nanda is standing at the back. Agastya is holding someone who is presumably their close friend. She captioned her photo, saying, "Brothers." Navya also added a red heart emoji.

Check out a screenshot of her Instagram story here:

Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda ooze sibling goals

Navya Nanda frequently shares her pictures with her brother Agastya on her Instagram handle. Last year, on his birthday, Navya dropped cute photos featuring herself and her brother Agastya. She accompanied her post with a sweet caption.

Navya wished him a happy birthday and referred to him as her "morning alarm", "part-time therapist", "full-time irritant", and "newest hero in town".

Meanwhile, during an episode of What The Hell Navya, Shweta Bachchan called her son Agastya Nanda 'wise'. Jaya Bachchan added, "He was born wise." Navya said that he is an "old soul".

When Navya Nanda asked if she was wise, Agastya quipped and said, "She is a new soul. She's just come into the system." Navya replied, saying, "I think I am quite wise, guys."

Agastya then called her "an emotional person". "You just don't show it."

Agastya Nanda's work front

Agastya Nanda made his acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's musical comedy, The Archies, in 2023. Agastya played the role of Archies Andrews in the Netflix film. The movie also starred Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, and Mihir Ahuja.

Agastya is now gearing up for an upcoming movie, Ikkis, in which he will play the role of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal.

