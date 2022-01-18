PIC: Navya Naveli Nanda asks grandfather Amitabh Bachchan to lend his white hoodie; Fan says ‘jaake maang lo’

Despite being away from show business, Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda is usually in the headlines. The star kid’s social media posts and banter with her family members often grab her fan's attention. Speaking of which, on Monday, Navya’s interesting comment on Amitabh Bachchan’s latest post grabbed the attention. Big B took to his Instagram handle to share his picture and revealed he has returned to work and taken every possible precaution amid the surge in COVID-19 cases.

In the photograph, the ‘102 Not Out’ actor can be seen wearing a white hoodie along with black denims. He captioned the picture, “okaaaay .. back to work .. masked sanitized distance sized vacinized .. and every other IZED.”Among many, his granddaughter also commented on the picture. Navya asked her nanu if she could get his cool hoodie. “Can I have this hoodie?,” she wrote. A fan replied to her comment and wrote, “Tumko bas hoodie hi chaiye jake maang lo aur kya." Another fan hilariously replied to her comment saying, “Aapke pass to sir khud hi hai. Hoodie to mere ko de do."

A few months back, Navya along with her mum Shweta graced the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. Even Big B’s wife and legendary actress Jaya Bachchan joined them through a video call on the 1000th episode of KBC.

In terms of work, Amitabh Bachchan has several projects lined up. He will next be seen in Brahmastra. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Big B also has Jhund, Goodbye and Mayday in pipeline. Whereas, Navya runs Aara Health, an online healthcare platform for women, which aims to bridge India's healthcare gender gap.