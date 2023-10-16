PIC: Neetu Kapoor has million-dollar smile as she drops selfie with ‘favorite co-star’ son Ranbir Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor started acting as a child artist and went on to rule the Indian film industry, back in the day. Married to late actor Rishi Kapoor, she has a son, Ranbir Kapoor, who is an equally talented actor. The mother-son duo has also worked in the movie Besharam in 2013. Taking to her Instagram, Neetu posted a selfie with her boy Ranbir.

Neetu Kapoor smiles bright as she drops selfie with son Ranbir Kapoor

While Brahmastra actor Ranbir Kapoor is officially not on Instagram, her mother Neetu Kapoor often takes to social media to post pictures of herself and her family. A while ago, the Do Dooni Chaar actress posted a picture with her son, actor Ranbir Kapoor. In the pic, both of them had a million-dollar smile. Ranbir can be seen wearing a white t-shirt whereas his mother wore a multi-coloured kurta. Sharing the picture, Neetu called Ranbir her ‘favourite co-star’. She penned, “Back again with my favourite costar.” (sic)

Take a look at her post:

Neetu Kapoor’s work front

From her debut movie until Besharam in the year 2013, Neetu Kapoor has been working in movies. However, post the movie that also starred her late husband, Rishi Kapoor, she took a sabbatical from acting. But she resumed work and was again seen on the big screen in Raj Mehta’s family comedy-drama film Jugjugg Jeeyo in 2022. She is currently filming for Letters To Mr Khanna.

Ranbir Kapoor’s work front

Ever since Ranbir Kapoor made his acting debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya in 2007, he has been appreciated for his acting skills. In his career spanning more than a decade, there have been several films that became a box office success. He opened the year with the romantic comedy film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar with Shraddha Kapoor which was directed by Luv Ranjan. Currently, he’s gearing up for the release of his action thriller film titled Animal. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the movie stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tripti Dimri. After a delay, the movie is reportedly set to release theatrically on December 1.

