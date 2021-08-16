PIC: Neetu Kapoor wishes Ranbir Kapoor’s BFF Ayan Mukerji on his birthday; Calls him ‘an absolute favorite’

Ayan Mukerji’s directorial stints in Bollywood might be few in number, but the young filmmaker has given us some well-loved, critically acclaimed, and popular movies like ‘Wake Up Sid’, and ‘Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani’. Both his films starred Ranbir Kapoor as the protagonist, and their collaboration has managed to translate into something meaningful in their real lives as well. In fact, over the years, both Ayan and Ranbir have become really close friends with each other, and the two share a really special bond.

Today, on Ayan’s birthday, he received a special birthday wish from someone very close to Ranbir’s life. Yesteryear actress and Ranbir's mother , took to Instagram to wish the filmmaker on his special day. This is proof of how close Ayan is to the Kapoor family. Neetu Kapoor posted a photo featuring Ranbir, Ayan and herself on her Instagram stories. All three of them looked happy, as they smiled brightly for the camera. Sharing the picture, Neetu wrote, “Happy happy birthday @ayan_mukerji. An absolute favorite” She ended the tweet with a starry-eyed and heart-eyed emoji. Along with that, she inserted a “Happy Birthday” gif as well!

Have a look at Neetu Kapoor’s birthday wish for Ayan Mukerji:

To note, Ayan and Ranbir are collaborating on their third film, ‘Brahmashtra’. The three-part fantasy film is a superhero story with an ensemble cast including the likes of Ranbir, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and , and Dimple Kapadia. The film’s release, which was earlier scheduled for Christmas last year, had to be postponed because of the pandemic.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: A Brahmastra universe in the making as Ayan Mukerji to introduce a new character, Dev in the sequel