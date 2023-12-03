PIC: Netizens wonder if Anil Kapoor is actually grandfather; Animal star’s response will leave you in splits

Bollywood's evergreen actor Anil Kapoor is known for his youthfulness even at the age of 66. He recently gained praise for his evergreen looks and style as he appeared at an event regarding his recent release, Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. Soon after the event, netizens wondered about his age and asked if he is a grandfather. The veteran actor gave a hilarious answer.

Anil Kapoor says THIS after netizens wonder about his youthful looks

An Instagram account shared a video of Anil Kapoor from a recent Animal event and wrote, "Ye 3 bachchon ka pitah, do ke sasur aur ek ke nana hai. Malum padta hai?" (He is the father of three children, father-in-law of two people, and also happens to be a grandfather. Can you tell?).

Resharing the video on his Instagram Story, the Animal star captioned it, "Haa malum padta hai, subah mein aake milo kabhi" (Yes, you can tell. Come and see me once in the morning).

Take a look:

Speaking about Animal, a deleted scene from the movie featuring an injured Ranbir Kapoor flying a private jet surfaced online. The scene was originally from the music video of Arjan Vailly. The deleted scene showed Ranbir, holding a bottle of alcohol, inside a private jet as he entered the cockpit.

Take a look:

Anil Kapoor's work front

The veteran actor played the role of Ranbir's father in Animal. His character gained a lot of attention from fans. On the other hand, up next he has Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan. The film will be released on January 25, 2024.

Meanwhile, Animal was released on December 1.

