PIC: New mom Ileana D’Cruz shares adorable glimpse of her baby boy Koa Phoenix Dolan: ‘Peekaboo’

Barfi actress Ileana D’Cruz embraced motherhood this month as she welcomed her first child, a baby boy, on August 1. She took to her Instagram to share a picture of the little one, and revealed his name- Koa Phoenix Dolan. Ileana has been over the moon since giving birth to Koa, and as she celebrated one week of being Koa’s mom, she shared an adorable picture of Koa’s tiny hand clasping on to his mother’s finger. Now, Ileana has shared yet another cute glimpse of baby Koa as he turns 3-weeks-old.

Ileana D’Cruz gives a ‘peekaboo’ into newborn son Koa Phoenix Dolan’s bedtime

On Tuesday morning, Ileana D’Cruz took to her Instagram stories to share a lovely picture that gives a cute glimpse of baby Koa. While she didn’t post a full picture of baby Koa, she shared a small peak of his tiny foot. He is seen bundled up in a blanket, with just one foot jutting out. Giving a sneak-peek into his bedtime diaries, Ileana D'Cruz wrote, "Peekaboo," along with a red heart emoji. Check out the picture shared by Ileana below!

On August 5, Ileana D’Cruz posted a picture of her newborn son Koa, and introduced him to the world. The text on the cute monochromatic picture read, "Introducing Koa Phoenix Dolan, born on August 1, 2023." Sharing the snap, Ileana wrote in her caption, “No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world Hearts beyond full.” Soon after she made the post, celebs such as Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Athiya Shetty, Nargis Fakhri, Huma Qureshi and others showered their love and congratulated the new mom.

Ileana D’Cruz’s beau Michael Dolan

Meanwhile, Ileana often shares pictures of her partner on her Instagram stories. However, she hasn’t yet revealed his name. A report in DNA revealed the details of Ileana’s mystery man, Michael Dolan, and claimed that he and the actress are already married. As per the wedding registry details accessed by DNA, they tied the knot on May 13 this year.

