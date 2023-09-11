PIC: New mommy Ileana D'Cruz finally steps out of her pyjamas; check out her post-baby glow

After performing in Bollywood movies like Raid, Amar Akbar Anthony, Pagalpanti and The Big Bull, actress Ileana D'Cruz took a maternity leave from work to enjoy her pregnancy. Earlier last month, the Barfi actress took to Instagram to officially announce the arrival of her first child, a baby boy on August 1, whom she and her partner named Koa Phoenix Dolan. Since then, the actress has been by her baby’s side, taking care of him even if it meant burning the midnight oil.

Ileana D'Cruz steps out of her pyjamas after pregnancy

Time and again, the actress has been updating her fans about her whereabouts and also giving them a peek-a-boo of her little one via her social media. Now, Ileana D'Cruz has finally left the bed, stepped out of her comfy pyjamas, and headed out and about in the city probably for the first time after delivering baby Koa. Taking to her Instagram stories, the Rustom actress shared a selfie while seated inside her car. In the pic, Ileana can be seen wearing a denim jacket while keeping her hair loose. The actress wore a pair of cat-eyed sunglasses. Her post-baby glow is what we are digging right now. Sharing the refreshing boomerang, the actress wrote, "Got out of pyjamas."

Take a look at her picture below:

While Ileana was pregnant, the world was impatient to know who her partner was. However, during her pregnancy, the actress shared a blurry monochrome picture of her beau. She had also posted pictures of her mystery man, whom everyone wanted to know.

Ileana D'Cruz’s work front

The acclaimed actress of Bollywood movies like Happy Ending and Kick is also a well-known name in the South Indian film industry. After winning accolades for her biographical crime drama The Big Bull alongside Abhishek Bachchan, she started shooting for her upcoming social comedy film Unfair & Lovely, directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua. The movie also features Randeep Hooda along with Ileana D'Cruz in the lead roles and is set to release by the end of this year. Next up for the actress is the film Lovers which is currently in the post-production stage.

