PIC: Newlywed Rakul Preet Singh gives glimpse into her coffee morning with husband Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have been reveling in marital bliss since their destination wedding last month. The adorable couple frequently offers glimpses into their shared moments, and demonstrates unwavering support for each other's professional endeavors. Recently, Rakul treated fans to a sneak peek into her serene morning with her husband, accentuated by the comforting warmth of coffee.

Today, on March 31, Rakul Preet Singh took to Instagram Stories bright and early to offer a glimpse into her beautiful morning alongside husband Jackky Bhagnani. She shared a delightful picture featuring their coffee mugs side by side, accompanied by the endearing caption, "Morning coffee with the best" along with a heart emoji.

The timestamp of 7:18 am was complemented by a cute heart sticker. Jackky reciprocated Rakul's affection by resharing her story on his Instagram.

About Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani’s wedding

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani celebrated their union amidst the picturesque backdrop of Goa, surrounded by their family and friends. Their enchanting wedding ceremony unfolded on February 21, 2024, at the opulent ITC Grand Hotel in South Goa. Prior to the grand event, the couple immersed themselves in joyous pre-wedding festivities, including haldi, mehendi, and sangeet ceremonies.

Accompanying their official wedding announcement on Instagram, adorned with dreamy pictures showcasing their stunning attire, Rakul and Jackky also unveiled their wedding song, Bin Tere. Sung by the talented trio of Tanishk Bagchi, Zahrah S Khan, and Romy, this melodious track serves as a heartfelt tribute to the couple's beautiful journey together.

Recently, the duo commemorated their one-month anniversary with a special date night. The actress also took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post, accompanied by a charming picture of the couple. In her caption, she expressed, “And it’s already a month. time has flown by and so will life !! Love ya to the moon and back. here is to dancing away our entire life #onemonthanniversary @jackkybhagnani.”

Furthermore, the newlyweds joyously celebrated their first Holi together on March 25th.

