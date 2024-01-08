PIC: Nysa Devgan oozes oomph in traditional Pink lehenga, fans quip she has ‘Kajol’s smile'

Kajol is an actress who never fails to impress us with her stunning looks, intelligence, and fashion sense. Whether it's her acting skills or her versatility, she has been winning hearts since the 90s. Even today, she continues to capture the hearts of many.

However, her daughter Nysa Devgan is already following in her footsteps and making a name for herself. The star kid knows how to make waves on the internet with her gorgeous presence.

She often shares pictures that exude confidence and charm. Although Nysa hasn't made her debut on the silver screen yet, she already has a huge fan following. Today, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai star shared a few pictures of her daughter, and we can't help but admire the striking resemblance between the mother and daughter.

Kajol shares pictures of Nysa Devgan

Taking to her Instagram handle Kajol shared a couple of pictures of Nysa looking gorgeous in a lehenga. Nysa looks nothing less than an Indian goddess in a Pink Manish Malhotra lehenga. The lehenga had heavily embellished work on it. The princess cut backless blouse, stylish hairdo, diamond jewelry, dewy makeup, and smoky eyes made Nysa look fabulous. Sharing this picture, Kajol wrote, “Pretty in pink from the age of two till 20 .. still loving it! Thank u MM.”

Check it out:

Fans react on Nysa’s picture

As soon as Kajol posted the photos of Nysa Devgn, fans flooded the comments section with love and adoration. Quite a few mentioned how Nysa has inherited her mother's beautiful smile. Some praised her grace and attractiveness, while others commended Kajol for being an amazing mom.

Ajay Devgn shared family pictures with Kajol and kids

Ajay Devgn took to his Instagram on December 31 to share a bunch of photos. In this carousel, he gave us a glimpse of the amazing family time they had during their vacation. Alongside his wife Kajol and their children Nysa and Yug, the pictures also featured some joyful moments with his nephews Aaman Devgan and Danish Devgn.

