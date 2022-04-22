PIC: Nysa Devgan slays in her birthday look as she glams up in an all black outfit.

Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan recently turned 19. The young star kid is currently studying in Switzerland and on completing another year round the sun, Nysa celebrated the special day with her friends. Looks like the theme for Nysa's birthday was an glam black as the young diva went all out and glammed up. Even though there is no word on Nysa's Bollywood plans, she already enjoys a massive fan following on social media.

Thanks to these fan clubs and fans on social media fans, we rarely miss out on unseen photos. We stumbled upon one such photo of Nysa, presumably from her recent birthday bash. In the picture, Nysa can be seen sporting an all black outfit which included an embellished black bralette and black leather pants. While she left her hair down, Nysa glammed up with on point makeup and accessorised her outfit well.

In the picture, she was seen posing with her friend as they held their wine glasses and twinned in black. Check out Nysa's glam look:

On her birthday, Nysa's mum and actress Kajol dropped a wish for her daughter. Sharing a cute throwback photo, Kajol wrote, "Happy birthday baby. May ur smile always light up the world like it does mine.. ur simply the best!"

Meanwhile, aunt Tanisha Mukerji also shared sweet photos with Nysa and wrote, "Happy birthday my nysa girl! My fabulous 19 ur old! Every year u become more remarkable to me and I can’t wait to see u again and get my squishy hug as only u can! Love u baby have a great one! @nysadevgan."

ALSO READ: Ajay Devgn pens a special note on Nysa Devgan’s birthday; Says ‘Privileged to have you’