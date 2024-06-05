PIC: Parents-to-be Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh pose with restaurant staff after enjoying dinner date

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are expecting their first child. They will welcome the baby in September this year. Deepika and Ranveer, who announced their pregnancy in February, have been stealing the limelight in B-town. The soon-to-be mom, Deepika, made her first public appearance while casting her vote during the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections along with her husband, actor Ranveer.

As Ranveer is back in town after attending the pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Cannes, he was recently spotted with his lady love, Deepika, in the city. A new picture of their latest outing has caught our attention on social media, and it is surely a treat for their fans.

Deepika and Ranveer pose with restaurant staff

On Monday, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh visited a restaurant for a casual dinner with their families. Now, we have found an inside view of their recent outing. Deepika's fan club posted a photo featuring Ranveer and Deepika where the actors can be seen posing for the camera in their selfie. In the picture, the couple is accompanied by the restaurant staff and their team. Needless to say, the picture is sending happy vibes.

Check it out below:

Here's the original post:

Here's how netizens are reacting to it:

Advertisement

Many Instagram users are going gaga over their latest picture. Some of them dropped comments on the original post. "O my god, was manifesting this and it became true. Can't believe," an Instagram user wrote. "Me on the day when I miss school," reads a comment.

"You deserve every bit of accolades," a comment says. "Uff! So damn happy to see this," a fan wrote. "Wohooo," another comment reads.

Check them out here:

Deepika and Ranveer's casual date

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh stepped out for their casual dinner with her mom, Ujjala Padukone, along with his parents, Jagjeet Singh Bhavnani and Anju Bhavnani. A video of Ranveer escorting his pregnant wife, Deepika, while they exited the restaurant went viral on social media last night. Deepika then joined her mom, Ujjala, who was spotted sitting in the car.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's upcoming films

Deepika Padukone is now gearing up for her next movie, Kalki 2898D and Singham Again. Ranveer Singh has films like Don 3 and Shaktimaan in the pipeline. He also has Singham Again in his kitty.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: WATCH: Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone gives Naina Talwar vibes as she exits restaurant along with Ranveer Singh, family