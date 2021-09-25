PIC: Parineeti Chopra drops a sultry selfie in red bikini, sister Priyanka quips 'Inspired maybe?'

When Parineeti Chopra is not impressing audiences with her acting chops, she’s traveling and vacationing at some exotic location or the other. The Ishaqzaade actress is currently in the Maldives- B-Town’s favorite place for a quick escape from the monotony of everyday life. A few hours back, Parineeti dropped a hot bikini selfie from the island and cousin Jonas had something very interesting to say!

loves to travel and her many stunning pictures at breathtaking locations that she shares on social media are proof. Following this trajectory, a few hours back, Parineeti took to Instagram and dropped a gorgeous top-angle selfie from the Maldives, where she is currently vacationing with her family. In the picture, Parineeti is seen clad in a sultry red bikini, as she lies down by the water. She has minimal makeup, making her look fresh. Parineeti wrapped up the look with some dainty golden earrings. Sharing the picture, Parineeti wrote, “Sunburnt” followed by a red chilli emoji.

As soon as Parineeti dropped the selfie on the gram, fans swooned over her look and flooded the post with likes and comments. Amongst many red-heart emojis from fans was a comment from Desi Girl and global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas, which read, “Aha! Inspired maybe??!” To this, Parineeti replied, “@priyankachopra, not maybe, FOR SURE!”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is quite the social media star and often treats fans to some alluring bikini selfies. These pictures often go viral on the web. In fact, a few weeks back, Priyanka shared a hot selfie in a black and red bikini herself. It was clicked from the top-angle, just like Parineeti’s selfie, and hence, her comment on the actress’ post.

On the work front, Parineeti was seen in three projects this year. Netflix India's The Girl on the train, Dibakar Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Piny Faraar, and Saina.

