PIC: Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine as Light's Grand Prix win at Cannes 2024 gets 'ek payala butter' love from Amul India

Filmmaker Payal Kapadia made India proud after her film All We Imagine as Light won the prestigious Grand Prix award at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. Love and appreciation poured in from everyone for the film, the director, and the whole cast on social media.

Now, a while ago, Amul India shared a post to express their love for the film and its big win on the international platform.

Amul India's buttery love for Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine as Light

On May 29, a while ago, Amul India took to their official Instagram handle and shared an animated picture of Payal Kapadia receiving the Grand Prix award for her film All We Imagine as Light at the 77th Cannes Film Festival.

Paying their honor and respect for the film's win, they captioned it, "#Amul Topical: Payal Kapadia’s film wins Grand Prix at 2024 Cannes Film Festival!"

On the other hand, the text on the poster read, "All we imagine, we bite! Ek payala butter ka!"

Have a look:

Apart from celebrities, the director also received a congratulatory message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Payal Kapadia’s viral acceptance speech at Cannes 2024

Kapadia graced the stage of the awards ceremony at the 77th Cannes Film Festival on May 25 to accept the Grand Prix for her film All We Imagine as Light. She began, “Wow, thank you so much for this.”

Advertisement

Addressing the jury presided over by Greta Gerwig, Payal said, “It was already a dream to be selected in competition, and this was beyond my imagination, so thank you.”

Kani Kusruti, Chhaya Kadam, and Divya Prabha, the actresses of All We Imagine as Light, accompanied Payal to the stage. The director stated, “Because I’m a huge fan of Miguel Gomes, I follow what he does and also invite my actors here on stage. Because without them, I don't think this film would’ve been possible.”

She expressed her gratitude and further added, “It's three women who have given me so much and really contributed to the film like a family and made it their own. So, thank you, ladies. She also said, “I’m very nervous, so I wrote something down. Thank you very much to the Cannes Film Festival for having our film here. Please don’t wait 30 years to have another Indian film.”

Payal Kapadia concluded her speech by congratulating the behind-the-scenes workers of the festival for doing an incredible job and for the smooth functioning of the event.

ALSO READ: Cannes 2024: Payal Kapadia accepts Grand Prix for All We Imagine as Light with cast; ‘Please don’t wait 30 years to have another Indian film’