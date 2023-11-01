PIC: Pippa star Ishaan Khatter offers glimpse of his 28th birthday cake and it will leave you in splits

Actor Ishaan Khatter is turning a year older today, on November 1, as he steps into the 28th year of his life. Apart from commendable acting skills, the young actor is also known for his happy-go-lucky nature. On his 28th birthday today, the actor posted a photo of his birthday cake, symbolically booting out the year he just turned 27.

Have a look at his birthday cake, which will surely leave you in splits, inside.

Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khatter kicks 27 off of a hill to welcome 28

The young Pippa actor seems to be ecstatic to ring in his 28th birthday. The day undoubtedly calls for some gala celebrations and sharing a glimpse of the same, Khatter shared a picture of his birthday cake with his fans.

However, what makes it stand out is the hysterical cartoon carved on it, which shows 28-year-old Ishaan kicking the 27-year-old him off a cliff. Have a look at Ishaan Khatter’s Instagram story below!

When Ishaan Khatter delved on his relationship with Shahid Kapoor

During an interview with News 18 Showsha earlier, the Dhadak actor spoke at length about the deep bond that he shares with his elder brother and called him his “mentor” and said how the two brothers feel lucky to have one another.

Ishaan made his acting debut in 2017 with Beyond The Clouds and during the interview, the young actor also recalled how Shahid Kapoor was more nervous than him about it as he was skeptical about how the audience would perceive him.

Discussing the same at length, Ishaan Khatter noted, “If I can speak for him here, I think he was more nervous about the film than I was. You can prepare, work, and learn as much as you can but this is a kind of profession where, till you see it, you don’t know. The nervousness stemmed from the fact that I am his Chota Bhai – the personal attachment is such. He thought, ‘Will I have to come to terms with the fact that he has not got the acting chops?’”

