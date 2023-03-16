PIC: Post undergoing surgery, Shilpa Shetty's mom Sunanda poses with the cardiologist who treated Sushmita Sen

Actress Shilpa Shetty, who is quite active on social media, on Thursday afternoon, dropped a picture of her mother Sunanda and revealed that she underwent surgery. She posted her mom's picture from the hospital as she posed with her doctor Rajeev Bhagwat, who recently treated Sushmita Sen after she suffered a heart attack. Shilpa, in her heartfelt note, said that the 'last few days have been a roller coaster ride'.

Shilpa Shetty's mother Sunanda undergoes a surgery

In her post, Shilpa also asked her fans to pray for her mom's speedy recovery. The actress didn't reveal the reason behind the surgery. She also thanked the doctor for taking good care of her mom before and after the surgery. Her post read, "Seeing a parent undergo a surgery is never easy for any child. But, if there’s anything I want to emulate from my mom it’s her guts and her fighting spirit. The last few days have been a roller coaster. But, my hero and my hero’s hero saved the day! Thankyou so much, Dr Rajeev Bhagwat for taking such good care of Ma before, during, and after her surgery. A HUGE thank you with a grateful heart, to the doctors and the staff at Nanavati for their relentless support & care. Please do keep Ma in your prayers till she makes a full recovery, my dearest #InstaFam Prayers work miracles." Have a look:

Soon after she shared the picture, fans and her friends were seen reacting to it. Raveena Tandon wrote, "Wishing a speedy recovery." Shilpa's sister Shamita Shetty wrote, "Our momie is the strongest. Love ya." Choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant wrote, "Godspeed recovery & all our good wishes…all will be well." Even fans were wishing for her mom's speedy recovery.

Work front

Shilpa recently wrapped up the shooting of Rohit Shetty's series Indian Police Force. It also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi in lead roles. The show will feature on Amazon Prime soon. Apart from this, Shilpa also has Sukhee in the pipeline.