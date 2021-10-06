PIC: Prabhas, Om Raut & Kriti Sanon wish ‘Adipurush’ star Sunny Singh on his birthday

‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ and ‘Ujda Chaman’ famed actor Sunny Singh turned 36 on Wednesday as the star rung his birthday on the sets of Adipurush. Sunny received heartfelt wishes from the cast of the film. Director Om Raut took to Instagram and shared a lovely picture with Sunny where Prabhas is feeding the cake to him. Om wrote in the caption along with the picture, “Wishing our champ @mesunnysingh a very happy birthday”. Kriti Sanon, who is essaying a key character in Adipurush took to the comment section and wrote, “happy happy birthday Sunny”.

Birthday boy Sunny took to the comment section and thanked everyone for the wishes by writing, “Sir you made it special, thank you so so much love you”. Amongst the huge cast of Adipurush, is essaying the role of Raavana. In a recent chat, he opened up about the film and said, “I am very excited about the film. I do believe that it will be part of cinematic history. While doing the shoot, it was exhausting also as there was a special costume for the role. So many people are trying to set you clothes, someone is doing the makeup. It sometimes feels that you are a piece of meat in front of the camera”.

Take a look at the tweet:

Adipurush marks Prabhas’s first collaboration with director Om Raut, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, and Saif Ali Khan. Adipurush is a hugely mounted film for a Pan-India audience and is one of the most awaited ventures especially by the fans of Prabhas.

