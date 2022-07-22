PIC: Pregnant Alia Bhatt wears 'Kapoor' t-shirt; Urges fans to watch hubby Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera

Ranbir Kapoor ’s much anticipated Shamshera has hit the theatres today and fans can’t keep calm about it. Directed by Karan Malhotra, the period action drama features Ranbir in the titular role along with Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. In fact, the team has been busy promoting Shamshera of late and didn’t leave any stone unturned to create a buzz about the movie. And now, Alia Bhatt has also taken to social media to urge people to shower love on Shamshera.

The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress, who is enjoying her pregnancy period, shared a beautiful pic of herself as she rooted for Shamshera. In the pic, Alia was seen wearing a blue coloured t-shirt which had ‘Kapoor’ written on it in Hindi. She had paired it with a greyish brown coloured jacket and was listening to something while taking a quick nap. Her pregnancy glow was unmissable. In the caption, Alia urged fans to shower love on Shamshera. She wrote, “It’s Kapoor Day! Shamshera in theatres NOW!!!! Go watch” along with a heart emoticon. Sharing the same pic on her Instagram story, Alia wrote, "Shamshera out now! Jaake Dekhiye sirf theatre mein!!! Action!!!! Scale!!!! High drama!!! High emotion!!! Full on entertainment!!".

Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s post:

Talking about Shamshera, the movie also stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in the lead. Apart from Shamshera, Ranbir is also looking forward to the release of Brahmastra with his wife Alia. This Ayan Mukerji’s directorial will mark Ranbir and Alia’s first collaboration and will be releasing on September 9 this year. To note, the fantasy drama will also star Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni in the lead. Besides, Ranbir is also working on Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal with Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor.

Also Read: Shamshera Review: Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor & Sanjay Dutt’s film has all the elements of a masala potboiler