PIC: Preity Zinta, Gene Goodenough's 'weekend vibes' with twins, Jai and Gia in Los Angeles look like this

Actress Preity Zinta is quite active on social media. She is often seen sharing glimpses of her twins, Jai and Gia. Recently, Preity and her husband Gene Goodenough visited India with their babies and explored Himachal Pradesh. Post spending a good time with the family here, the couple jetted off to Los Angeles with their kids. On Sunday, the actress took to social media and gave a sneak peek into her 'weekend vibes' with Gene, Gia and Jai.

Preity Zinta drops new picture with Gene Goodenough and their kids

In the picture, Preity and Gene are seen twinning in black as they are out on the streets taking a stroll with Gia and Jai. Their kids are seen sitting in prams while enjoying the beautiful weather. The munchkins are seen sporting outfits in shades of pink and blue. Preity didn't reveal the faces of her kids. Along with the picture, the actress wrote, "Weekend vibe #earlymornings #ting." Have a look:

After she shared the picture, fans were seen reacting to it. A fan commented, "Awwwww... Babies day out." Another fan wrote, "They are growing up now... how fast time flies. blessed." One of the comments also read, "Lots of love preity jii... Cutest mom @realpz our naina of kal ho na ho." Others were seen dropping red heart emojis.

Meanwhile, Gene and Preity got married in 2016 and welcomed their twins in 2021 via surrogacy. Announcing the good news on social media, the couple wrote, "Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene and I are overjoyed and our hearts are filled with so much gratitude and with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family."

Recently, during their visit to India, Preity and Gene spent some time with Dalai Lama in Dharamshala. The coolest mommy shared happy pictures on her handle and expressed excitement about meeting him. She wrote, "Ending IPL in Dharamshala was not what I hoped for but meeting his Holiness The Dalai Lama in Dharamshala was everything I hoped for. So grateful we got to spend some time with him as he shared pearls of wisdom & laughter with us #ting."

ALSO READ: Preity Zinta opens up on harrowing experiences that left her ‘shaken’; Priyanka Chopra, Hrithik Roshan react