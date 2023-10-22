PIC: Priyanka Chopra extends heartfelt wishes for ‘Tisha’ Parineeti Chopra on her birthday

Priyanka Chopra and her cousin Parineeti Chopra share a close bond, often showcasing glimpses of their connection on social media. Over the years, they have expressed their love for each other on various special occasions. Today, as Parineeti celebrates her 35th birthday, Priyanka extended a heartfelt wish accompanied by a lovely picture.

Priyanka Chopra’s wish for Parineeti Chopra on her 35th birthday

On Sunday, October 22, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram Stories and shared a beautiful selfie with Parineeti Chopra, taken during Priyanka's birthday vacation from the previous year. In the photo, Priyanka is elegantly dressed in a yellow crop top and skirt, while Parineeti dons a stylish white short dress with a yellow cap. Both actresses exude style in their sunglasses. Accompanying the photo, Priyanka penned a special birthday wish for Parineeti on her 35th birthday, expressing, “Happiest birthday Tisha. Hope you’re surrounded by so much love and joy today and always (red heart emoji).” Have a look:

This year holds special significance for Parineeti as the Kesari actress got married to Raghav Chadha just last month. Priyanka, who had attended the couple's engagement earlier in the year, was unable to make it to the wedding. Later, she shared photos from Raghav and Parineeti's wedding on her Instagram, accompanied by a touching note welcoming the groom to the family and offering her blessings to the newlyweds.

Parineeti Chopra’s brothers Shivang and Sahaj wish her Happy Birthday

On his sister's birthday, Shivang Chopra shared a photo dump on Instagram, showcasing the special bond he shares with Parineeti. In the caption, he wrote, “To the not-so-little anymore kid, the kid i trouble to insanity…Happy Birthday Buddyyy!!! Love you and miss you loads! @parineetichopra.”

Sahaj Chopra also joined in the celebration, sharing adorable pictures from Parineeti's engagement ceremony in May. He expressed heartfelt birthday wishes, stating, “Happy Birthdayy didi, It fills my heart to see what this year brought in for you the love you deserved found you, the life you deserve is now set for you to live. You’ll always be my best friend, my pride and my joy!! I love you more and more and more.”

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra visits Disney World with Malti Marie and Nick Jonas; family poses for pictures in Orlando