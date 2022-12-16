PIC: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas spend family time with daughter Malti Marie at the zoo

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the most loved couples in town. The duo welcomed their first baby girl earlier this year via surrogacy. Since her arrival, Priyanka has been teasing fans with cute glimpses of her daughter. The couple is yet to reveal her face. Priyanka took to social media on Friday morning and dropped yet another adorable picture with her baby girl. The picture also featured Nick. The trio was seen having a fun family time in Los Angeles. Priyanka Chopra shares a cute picture with Malti Marie

In the picture, Nick and Priyanka are seen having a gala time with their little one. They are seen sporting winter clothes as they are out and about in the city. Priyanka has put a white heart emoji on Malti Marie's face. In her caption, the new mommy revealed that they visited a zoo recently. She wrote, "Family #zoo #familyday #love." The trio is seen posing with a jellyfish in the backdrop. Have a look:



After Priyanka shared the picture, fans were seen dropping heart emojis. A fan commented, "I want a family like this mine." Another fan wrote, "babies." Meanwhile, Priyanka recently visited India after three long years. It was her first visit after welcoming her daughter to the family. After a quick visit, she headed back to LA and reunited with her daughter. She shared a beautiful portrait with Nick and Malti Marie and wrote, "Home".

Work front Priyanka is all set to be seen with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Jee Le Zaraa. It will be directed by Farhan Akhtar. According to Priyanka, they will start shooting for the film in 2023. She is a part of Citadel, which is produced by the Russo Brothers. She also has It’s All Coming Back To Me in the pipeline.

