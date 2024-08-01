PIC: Priyanka Chopra gets emotional as daughter Malti tightly holds her hand during meal time; calls moment, ‘exceptional’

Priyanka Chopra is currently in Australia, working on her latest film, The Bluff. Despite her busy schedule, she makes sure to spend quality time with her daughter, Malti Marie. The mother-daughter duo is enjoying their time together, and Priyanka often shares moments from their days. Recently, she was moved to tears when Malti Marie held her hand tightly during a meal.

Priyanka Chopra gets emotional as Malti holds her hand

Priyanka Chopra recently had an emotional moment while feeding her daughter, Malti. Sharing the sweet scene on her Instagram stories, the Love Again actress posted a photo of Malti sitting in her chair, wearing a baby bib.

In the photo, Malti Marie is seen holding Priyanka’s hand tightly during feeding, leaving the actress overwhelmed with emotion. Priyanka described the moment as 'exceptional' and used crying and heart emojis to convey her feelings about this special moment.

Just a few days back, Priyanka shared an adorable picture of her daughter Malti concentrating on her meal. Although Priyanka Chopra has moved away from India, she continues to embrace Indian culture, as evidenced by her daughter’s meal. Malti is seen enjoying a unique dish, with mortadella wrapped inside a roti.

Priyanka Chopra on the work front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Priyanka Chopra recently completed filming Heads of State, an action-comedy where she stars alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. Currently, she is in Australia working on The Bluff, directed by Frank E. Flowers.

Set in the 19th-century Caribbean, the film follows a former female pirate, portrayed by Priyanka, who must protect her family when her past catches up with her. It is produced by AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios.

Besides this, Priyanka is set to star in the second season of the highly anticipated spy thriller series Citadel and Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara, which also features Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

