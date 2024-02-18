PIC: Priyanka Chopra gives peek into pet dog Panda ‘judging her outfit’ and it is all things hilarious

Priyanka Chopra, renowned for her impeccable style, always sets fashion goals with her stunning outfits. However, in a delightful twist, she has now turned the spotlight on her adorable pet dog, Panda, who seems to be serving some serious judgment in the photo shared by Priyanka. The picture is guaranteed to leave you in stitches as Panda steals all the spotlight with its comical expression.

Priyanka Chopra’s pet dog Panda judges her outfit in new picture

On Sunday, February 18, Priyanka Chopra treated her Instagram followers to a captivating glimpse into her world. In her Instagram Stories, she shared a photo showcasing her stylish ensemble: a stunning full-sleeved black dress adorned with white accents on the neck and sleeves. Priyanka’s face wasn’t visible in the mirror selfie.

The one who stole the show in the picture was her beloved pet dog, Panda Chopra Jonas, sitting in the background. Panda's hilarious expression, with one eyebrow comically raised as if passing judgment, immediately captured attention. Priyanka playfully captioned the image, "When @pandathepunk is judging the fit," adding an extra layer of humor to the moment.

Priyanka Chopra shares heartwarming moment of daughter Malti Marie in a ball pit

Earlier today, Priyanka Chopra melted hearts by sharing a heartwarming glimpse of her daughter, Malti Marie, enjoying a delightful moment in a ball pit. The picture was captured during the birthday party of Priyanka’s friends Jordan McGraw and Morgan Stewart McGraw's children, Rowe and Grey.

Proudly showcasing her daughter's adventurous spirit, Priyanka revealed in the caption that Malti had climbed up the slide for the ball pit entirely on her own. She wrote, “R u kidding me?! @maltimarie is such a champ. She surprises me everyday. Fearless and spontaneous. Grateful and curious. In this moment she climbed up this slide all by herself and launched herself off on her TUMMY, down the slide landing into the ball pit in a fit of laughter and unbridled joy.”

Reflecting on the significance of this precious memory, Priyanka expressed, “I think this will be a picture I will always remember to look at on a day I’m feeling blue. To remind myself of this moment. Do u have any such memories that you just want to pause in time?”

