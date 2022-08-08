PIC: Priyanka Chopra indulges in pool time in LA home; Rocks black bikini as she spends her 'Sundaze'

Priyanka Chopra is one of the most celebrated actors globally. She is having the time of her life this weekend! The Dil Dhadakne Do actress who leads a hectic life, often makes sure she takes time out to relax and unwind. She also enjoys a massive fan following and every now and then, she updates fans with her daily routine on social media. Speaking of which, on Sunday, Priyanka shared a gorgeous picture of herself chilling in a pool at her Los Angeles home which gave major weekend vibes.

Priyanka can be seen spending time in the sun as she posed for the shot by the pool. She donned a black and white bikini that showcased her toned midsection and layered it up with a white see-through jacket. She also half-tied her hair and opted for dark sunglasses. Priyanka also accessorized with several pieces of golden pieces of jewelry. Earlier today, she shared a Polaroid-style snap of herself spending time with her husband Nick Jonas and their baby daughter Maltie Marie Jonas Chopra to her Instagram Story. Sharing the photo, she captioned it: "Sundaze."

Check out Priyanka Chopra's PIC:

Meanwhile, recently, Priyanka celebrated her 40th birthday on the 18th of July and she celebrated her special day with daughter Malti Marie, her husband Nick Jonas, her friends, and family members. She also shared pictures on her Instagram handle which featured Nick Jonas, Parineeti Chopra, Madhu Chopra, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, and others.

On the work front, PeeCee is working on a number of projects at the moment. The actress will next be seen in Ending Things, It's All Coming Back To Me. She also has Farhan Akhtar's Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. This also marks Priyanka's return to the Hindi screens after the 2019 film, The Sky Is Pink.

