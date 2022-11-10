PIC: Priyanka Chopra is ecstatic as she reunites with Nick Jonas and baby Malti Marie in LA after India trip
Priyanka Chopra, who jetted off to Los Angeles on Wednesday, is happy to spend some quality time with her hubby Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie after returning from India.
Desi girl Priyanka Chopra has headed back to Los Angeles after a short trip to India. This trip was rather special for Priyanka, who returned to Mumbai after three years, and this was also her first trip after welcoming her baby girl Malti Marie earlier this year via surrogacy. Now that she is back home in Los Angeles, the actress has reunited with her husband Nick Jonas, and their little princess Malti Marie Jonas, and the actress couldn’t be happier. She posted a picture on Instagram and it is oh-so-adorable!
Priyanka Chopra spends quality time with Nick Jonas and Malti Marie after returning to LA
Priyanka Chopra is quite active on Instagram, and has constantly been updating fans about her whereabouts. As she left Mumbai to head to LA, the actress wrote that she was ‘exhausted but happy’. Now, as she reached her home in Los Angeles, Priyanka Chopra gave fans a glimpse as she spent some time chilling with her hubby and their baby girl Malti Marie. Priyanka took to her Instagram account to share a picture that shows her laying down while holding Malti in her arms. Malti looks adorable in a white-coloured onesie, while Nick Jonas lies next to them and looks lovingly at his wife and daughter.
Priyanka can be seen relaxing in her PJs, while Nick is seen in a navy blue and brown tee with brown pants. Looks like they spent some family time together after Priyanka returned, and sharing the picture, PeeCee wrote, “Home.” Check out her Instagram post below.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ trip to India
Priyanka had shared pictures and videos as she visited Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh for a field visit to see the work done by UNICEF. She is UNICEF's brand ambassador and was seen interacting with the school girls. Apart from this, the actress also shared glimpses of her food diaries, as she ate some yummy Indian dishes.
While in Mumbai, Priyanka shared an update about her upcoming film Jee Le Zaraa, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. Speaking to PTI about the same, she said that they will hopefully start shooting for the film in 2023.
ALSO READ: 5 Times Priyanka Chopra managed to bring home a fashion fiesta