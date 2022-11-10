PIC: Priyanka Chopra is ecstatic as she reunites with Nick Jonas and baby Malti Marie in LA after India trip

Desi girl Priyanka Chopra has headed back to Los Angeles after a short trip to India. This trip was rather special for Priyanka, who returned to Mumbai after three years, and this was also her first trip after welcoming her baby girl Malti Marie earlier this year via surrogacy. Now that she is back home in Los Angeles, the actress has reunited with her husband Nick Jonas, and their little princess Malti Marie Jonas, and the actress couldn’t be happier. She posted a picture on Instagram and it is oh-so-adorable!

Priyanka Chopra is quite active on Instagram, and has constantly been updating fans about her whereabouts. As she left Mumbai to head to LA, the actress wrote that she was ‘exhausted but happy’. Now, as she reached her home in Los Angeles, Priyanka Chopra gave fans a glimpse as she spent some time chilling with her hubby and their baby girl Malti Marie. Priyanka took to her Instagram account to share a picture that shows her laying down while holding Malti in her arms. Malti looks adorable in a white-coloured onesie, while Nick Jonas lies next to them and looks lovingly at his wife and daughter.

Priyanka can be seen relaxing in her PJs, while Nick is seen in a navy blue and brown tee with brown pants. Looks like they spent some family time together after Priyanka returned, and sharing the picture, PeeCee wrote, “Home.” Check out her Instagram post below.