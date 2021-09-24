PIC: Priyanka Chopra Jonas drops a BTS moment as she awaits Citadel shoot; Says, ‘Acting is waiting’

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is quite the social media queen these days. Apart from impressing audiences with her performances in film and television, Chopra Jonas also often swoons fans and keeps them engaged with her many pictures and posts. Her Instagram grid is proof that the actress does not hold herself from sharing glimpses of her personal and professional life with netizens. Keeping up with this trajectory, a few moments back, Priyanka took to her Instagram space and shared another picture as she awaited her shot for her upcoming series Citadel.

The Desi girl took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture showcasing her surroundings. In the picture, one can see her lying down on a couch. She has a book with her, and we also get a glimpse of her grey trousers. One can also see her brown slippers on the wooden floor. Priyanka seems to be awaiting her shot for her upcoming show Citadel, as she spends time inside her trailer. Along with the picture, Priyanka also wrote a caption that read, “Acting is waiting #trailerlife #citadel”.

Take a look:

Priyanka is currently busy shooting for her upcoming series Citadel in the UK, and she often shares updates and BTS moments from the shoot on Instagram. The show has been created by the Russo Brothers and Patrick Moran. Apart from Priyanka, it will also star Richard Madden. Priyanka will also be seen alongside Keanu Reeves in The Matrix Resurrection. She also has the Farhan Akhtar directorial Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

