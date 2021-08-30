PIC: Priyanka Chopra Jonas gives beach body goals in a bikini; Shares a glimpse of her Sunday

Priyanka Chopra Jonas never fails to make her fans go crazy for her. She is quite active on social media and always makes sure to share her day to day updates with fans. Well, she took to her Instagram handle recently and stunned everyone with pictures of her chilling in a bikini with hubby Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is living her life and it is quite visible with her pictures, Well, the diva seemed to be in a Sunday mood as she was lazying around with hubby Nick Jonas in their home by the pool. PeeCee shared a selfie of her from the top angle while she was lying down. The diva looked stunning in a bikini that was a combination of Black and Red. The top was black and the bottom was red. She wore big sunglasses and rested one hand on her forehead as the sun shone brightly on her face. Her perfectly flat abs were surely giving beach body goals. Sharing this picture on her Instagram she wrote, “Sundays like this tho…” with a heart emoji.

Take a look:

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a picture with hubby Nick Jonas right before this one. They seemed to be in a quirky mood. Priyanka clicked a selfie as she was lying on her tummy with her face visible partially. It was a steamy picture in a swimsuit and she dubbed herself as a 'snack' for the Sucker singer. Priyanka dropped an unseen photo of her and Nick from a vacation where he could be seen with a butter knife and fork. As Priyanka captured the moment in the frame, Nick is seen gearing up to relish his 'snack', which was none other than his ladylove, Priyanka.

How many hearts for this lovely couple? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra in a swimsuit is a 'snack' for Nick Jonas; See proof in PIC