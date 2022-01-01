PIC: Priyanka Chopra Jonas gives Nick Jonas 'forever New Years kiss' as they bid adieu to 2021 to welcome 2022

While most parts of the world have already welcomed the New Year 2022, in many places the countdown is on to bid adieu to 2021 and embrace the new year. Speaking of this, Nick Jonas, who is spending New Years eve with his ladylove Priyanka Chopra Jonas, has dropped a glimpse of his romantic evening with her. The Jonas Brothers' singer took to his social media handles to share a beautiful photo of Priyanka and him sharing a sweet kiss.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Nick shared a click in which Priyanka could be seen planting a sweet kiss on his cheek. The romantic evening seemed to get a touch of love as Priyanka and Nick shared a romantic moment ahead of New Year 2022. In the photo, Priyanka appears to be clad in a white strappy dress with her hair styled perfectly, Nick is seen sporting a cool white shirt. The couple looked much in love in the photo. Sharing the photo, Nick wrote, "My forever New Years kiss."

Have a look:

While we wait for Priyanka to share more special and romantic moments from their New Year eve celebration, fans of the duo are showering love on Nick's post. 2021 has been quite a year for both Nick and Priyanka. From being separated geographically due to work commitments to rumours of a rift in paradise, Nick and Priyanka remained in the headlines throughout 2021.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka was recently seen in The Matrix Resurrections with Keanu Reeves. The star was busy with the promotions of the same throughout December. Now, she will be seen next in Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt. The film will be helmed by Farhan Akhtar.

Also Read|From facing divorce rumours to hosting huge Diwali bash, THESE are Priyanka & Nick’s milestone moments of 2021